Nevada Highway Patrol reported Friday afternoon of a man barricading himself inside an armored vehicle near the Hoover Dam Bridge Bypass near U.S. Highway 93.
NHP said that the man was possibly armed and was blocking all traffic lanes.
NHP responded to the incident at around 12 p.m.
Arizona Highway Patrol, Boulder City police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were also responding to the incident.
Federal police were also called to the scene.
NHP said they were trying to get all pedestrians and vehicles off the bridge.
According to NHP, the suspect crossed into Arizona where he was taken into custody without incident.
Traffic on the U.S. 93 reopened at around 1:34 p.m.
Related Content
- Man barricaded himself inside armored vehicle near Hoover Dam
- Hoover Dam bridge shut down for hours after report of man with gun
- Suspected Burglar Barricades Himself Inside Glassell Park Motor Home
- Police: Man shoots cop, barricades himself in
- Man claims he has bomb and barricades himself inside Economy Inn and Suites
- Man claims he has bomb and barricades himself inside Economy Inn and Suites
- Man accused of shooting at police officer and barricading himself inside Winston-Salem apartment
- New footage shows Kim Jong Un holding court inside armored train
- Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Lake Thunderbird
- Armored Port Authority vehicle rams into woman on LI road twice, she says