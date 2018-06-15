Clear

Citibank fined $100 million for interest rate manipulation

Citibank will pay a huge fine for manipulating an important interest rate.The bank settled with attorneys gene...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 9:49 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 9:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Citibank will pay a huge fine for manipulating an important interest rate.

Scroll for more content...

The bank settled with attorneys general in 42 states for $100 million. Following an investigation, the states said Citibank manipulated Libor, a benchmark interest rate that helps set lending rates across the world.

Citibank made millions of dollars of gains from its "fraudulent conduct," the attorneys general said.

"Our office has zero tolerance for fraudulent or manipulative conduct that undermines our financial markets," New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a press statement. "Financial institutions have a basic responsibility to play by the rules -- and we will continue to hold those accountable who don't."

Related: Soci-t- G-n-rale fined $860 million for bribes and rate manipulation

This is the third bank that settled with state attorneys general for illegally influencing the Libor. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and now Citibank have been fined $420 million collectively.

Citibank agreed to comply with ongoing investigations into other banks' Libor cases.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It