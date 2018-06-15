Judge: No immediate restraining order against Avenatti

A federal judge in California said Friday that President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, failed to demonstrate the need for an immediate restraining order to be issued against Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Judge James Otero of the US District Court for the Central District of California set a briefing for later this month, after which he'll make a final decision on the restraining order request.

Late Thursday night, Cohen filed a request for a restraining order against Avenatti, asking that he be prohibited from speaking to the press and the public about the merits of the adult film star's lawsuit against Cohen.

Friday, Otero said that Cohen " has not demonstrated in the Application that immediate, irreparable injury would occur in the absence of emergency ex parte relief."

In the footnote of the order, the judge admonished Cohen's team for filing the emergency request.

"The parties are reminded that the initial standing order of this Court clearly states that '[e]x parte applications are solely for extraordinary relief and are discouraged.' This is because: Ex parte applications throw the system out of whack. They impose an unnecessary administrative burden on the court and an unnecessary adversarial burden on opposing counsel who are required to make a hurried response under pressure, usually for no good reason."