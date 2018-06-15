Clear
City of Chicago evicts homeless from downtown camp

Dozens will have until 10 a.m Friday...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 4:14 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Today is the deadline for homeless people living along Lower Wacker Drive.

Dozens will have until 10 a.m Friday to pack up and clear out of the encampment, known as "The Triangle."

The area had once been home to about 50 people at a time, but has mostly emptied out.

Signs were posted earlier this week in the area, but they were unclear and people weren't sure when they had to leave.

The city also began building a fence on Monday, and will powerwash the area this morning.

CDOT says the Chicago Police Department instructed them to fence of the area for public safety reasons. They say the move is aimed at reducing crime.

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless argue it is unfair to generalize and blame the homeless for all of the crime.

Construction on the fence is expected to be done by next week.

