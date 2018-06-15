Clear

URGENT - Judge sends Paul Manafort to jail, pending trial

(CNN) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will await his trial for foreign lobbying crimes from jail. Two...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 4:30 PM
CNN Wire
(CNN) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will await his trial for foreign lobbying crimes from jail. Two weeks after Robert Mueller's prosecutors dropped new accusations of witness tampering on him, a federal judge Friday revoked Manafort's current bail, which allowed him out on house arrest. Judge Amy Berman Jackson's order marks an end to months of attempts from Manafort to lighten his house arrest restrictions after he was charged and pleaded not guilty to foreign lobbying violations.

