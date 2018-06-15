Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Driver In Fatal 2016 Chattanooga School Bus Crash Charged With Rape

The man convicted in the fatal Chattanooga school bus crash in 2016 was arrested and charged with aggravated statutor...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 3:58 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The man convicted in the fatal Chattanooga school bus crash in 2016 was arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape in Nashville.

Scroll for more content...

NewsChannel 5 captured video of Johnthony Walker, age 25, being transferred to booking at the Davidson County Jail. He was charged with aggravated rape.

According to the arrest report, Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old on five occasions. He had been staying with the victim's family for last few months. His bond was set at $350,000.

Walker was currently out on bond, pending appeal in Chattanooga.

He was driving a Chattanooga school bus when it crashed, killing six children. Walker was convicted of six counts of criminally negligent homicide, 11 counts of reckless aggravated assault and seven counts of assault in March.

He was sentenced to four years in prison. In court, he made an emotional apology to parents, who lost their children. Some parents were upset with the sentence, while others said they thought it was enough.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It