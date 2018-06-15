Clear
White House legislative affairs director tells staff he's leaving

Marc Short, the White House legislative director, told his team Friday he will be leaving the White House this summer...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Marc Short, the White House legislative director, told his team Friday he will be leaving the White House this summer, a source tells CNN.

Short told his legislative affairs staff that he discussed his departure with his wife and family and laid out a timeline for leaving this summer. The source described the mood in the meeting as "bittersweet" because Short is well-liked among the staff.

Short led the White House's efforts to repeal Obamacare, which failed, and to pass tax cuts, which succeeded.

