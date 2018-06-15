'Dancing With the Stars' pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson engaged

This is one wedding reception that is sure to be jumping.

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson announced their engagement Thursday.

"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Johnson said in a caption of photos on Instagram showing Chmerkovskiy popping the question.

Her fianc- shared the same photos on his official Twitter account.

"I can't wait to make you my wife," he wrote.

Chmerkovskiy hinted at a future engagement in May when he shared a GIF of Johnson on Twitter and wrote, "I should def put a ring on it."

The couple have been off and on since 2015, and Chmerkovskiy had a high-profile romance with former "Dancing With the Stars'" contestant Amber Rose in late 2016. (They met after she was paired on the show with his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.)

The romance heated back up after Val Chmerkovskiy and Rose split early last year.

He talked to "Entertainment Tonight" in August about his relationship with Johnson.

"You know, I'm in a great place and I'm in love, and I'm very grateful for that," Chmerkovskiy said.