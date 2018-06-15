Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- The Justice Department's internal watchdog has faulted former FBI Director James Comey for his actions in the Hillary Clinton email probe. We're going through the report now, and you can catch up on updates here.

-- The New York attorney general is suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors: the President, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

-- State media footage showed Trump returning a salute to a North Korean general, an extraordinary display of respect from a US president for a hostile regime's military.

-- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for her first official engagements without Prince Harry by her side.

-- Conditions on a migrant ship bound for Spain are worsening. Here's what it's like on board.

-- Nintendo has been red hot for the past few years, but investors have started to "Switch" away from the stock.

-- Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone is the subject of a sex crime investigation.

-- According to a Monmouth poll, most adults believe the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was a good idea.

-- Family separations at the border have become a political football.

-- Two Republican Senate nominees sought and received the support of an extreme anti-gay group.

-- Host nation Russia defeated Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

-- 14 year-old "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after becoming the target of a cruel hashtag and meme.