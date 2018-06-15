Clear

No explosives found in suspicious device at Puget Sound Shipyard in Washington state

A suspicious package discovered Thursday at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in W...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:51 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspicious package discovered Thursday at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington state was determined not to be an explosive device, a US Navy official said.

The suspicious package was reported around 11:45 a.m. local time at the shipyard, located within Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, west of Seattle, according to the Navy.

The Navy's explosive ordinance disposal team discovered several vials of unidentified chemicals with the suspicious device, which caused concern, the Navy official said. Those vials will be submitted for analysis, the official said.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard gates have now reopened and the facility has returned to normal operations.

The incident remains under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Naval Base Kitsap said on its Facebook page.

