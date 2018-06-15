China is killing my business. Now tariffs are too.

Scroll for more content...

Tough news in housing: There's not a single state, county or metro area in the US where a full-time worker earning the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour) can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Justice Department

There seemed to be a little something for everyone in the Justice Department's inspector general report on the FBI's actions during the 2016 election. The report's bottom line: Former FBI Director James Comey was "insubordinate" and made a lot of bad decisions during the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, but there was no evidence he was biased.

There was apparent evidence of bias in the FBI, though, against President Trump. This comes in the form of newly released messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. These two were having an affair, and we'd already seen some of their Trump-bashing text messages. But these new messages -- in which Page asks Strzok whether Trump might win the White House, and Strzok responds, "No. No he won't. We'll stop it" -- are all the fodder Trump and his allies need to keep the "deep state" narrative alive. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is already saying the report proves the special counsel should suspend his Russia investigation.

Now, the most surprising bit from the report? Comey used a personal email account to conduct official government business. A similar allegation against Clinton -- that she used a private email server to handle classified information when she was secretary of state -- was what started this entire investigation. So that led to this priceless tweet from Clinton: "But my emails."

2. Immigration

Criticism is heating up over the Trump administration's decision to separate children from parents who cross the border into the US illegally. Rallies against it were held yesterday across the country. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tried to use the Bible to justify the policy, but that only seemed to tick people off more. CNN's Bob Ortega went inside the largest facility where children are being held. It's in a former Walmart superstore in Brownsville, Texas, and holds almost 1,500 kids. Religious groups have spoken out against the policy, and now medical organizations -- like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians and the American Psychiatric Association -- are sounding the alarm as well.

3. Trump Foundation lawsuit

New York's attorney general has sued the Trump Foundation, along with Donald Trump and his children. The suit alleges the Trumps violated state and federal charities law by using the charitable foundation as "little more than a checkbook," with at least five instances in which tax-deductible donations were used to benefit Trump or his businesses. The suit also alleges unlawful coordination between the foundation and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The attorney general wants the foundation dissolved, $2.8 million in restitution and Trump banned from serving as director of a nonprofit for a decade. The President fired back with fury, using the word "sleazy" to describe those who filed the lawsuit and vowing not to settle the case.

4. Argentina

Lawmakers in Argentina voted to relax the country's strict abortion laws. The Argentine Chamber of Deputies approved a bill to legalize abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. But it's a long way from becoming law. The bill now goes to the country's Senate, which is much more conservative. Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he won't veto the bill if it gets through the Senate, even though he opposes abortion. The issue has energized women in Argentina -- a Catholic country and Pope Francis' homeland. Thousands filled the streets during the long hours of tense debate.

5. Teenagers

Who's up for some news we can all cheer about? How's this: Sex and illicit drug use among American teens is on the decline, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Teens "are making better decisions," said one of the authors of the report, which examines data from 2007 to 2017. The news isn't all good though. The number of teens who experience bullying or who've seriously thought about suicide continues to rise.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$50 billion

That's the value of the tariffs on Chinese goods that President Trump has approved. An official announcement is expected today.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Cereal sickness

Check the box label before you fill your bowl this morning. Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak in 31 states.

Buried alive

This artist will live in a steel chamber under a street for three days. He's trying to send a powerful message about the treatment of indigenous people.

#NotMyNarrative

She wanted a "husband" card for Father's Day, but the only one featuring a black couple she found said, "Baby Daddy." Cue formal apologies, please.

Among the stars

He spent his life teaching the world about space. Now, Stephen Hawking's voice will be beamed 3,500 light years away.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We're going to bring a fresh approach to how the media and entertainment industry works."

AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson, announcing that the company's acquisition of Time Warner is a done deal. Here's what the new AT&T (now the parent company of CNN and this newsletter) will look like.

AND FINALLY

Soccer buds

World Cup fever isn't just for humans. Elephants are catching it, too. (Click to view.)