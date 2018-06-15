Clear

2 people fall after roller coaster derails

Two riders fell 34 feet to the ground when a roller coaster derailed in Florida, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:52 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A roller coaster derailed in Florida, sending two riders plunging 34 feet to the ground and six people hospitalized, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said

Ten riders were rescued in the incident Thursday night at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk and six of them transported to a hospital, the fire department tweeted.

Two of the injured riders fell out of the front car, which was left dangling, officials told CNN affiliate WKMG. The conditions of the affected riders were unclear.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted images and videos on its Twitter account showing the scene at the dangling roller coaster car. One of the videos showed the stranded riders being rescued using a ladder.

The roller coaster is called the Sand Blaster, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

CNN has reached out to the Daytona Beach Boardwalk and the ride's owner for comment.

