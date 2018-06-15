Security camera catches postal worker throwing package

A Boynton Beach homeowner is upset after a United State Postal worker threw his package at his house and onto his driveway.
The whole thing was caught on Don Ledsworth's security camera. He said the package contained cancer medicine for his dog.
When Ledsworth found the package on his driveway instead of his front porch he went back and looked through his security system. He was shocked to find a USPS worker pulling into his driveway, step out and throw his package at his house.
"I just was wow, I couldn't believe what I was watching," said Ledsworth.
He said his normal post carrier is out of town and doesn't have issues, but he found it too appalling to not complain to USPS.
USPS said in a statement to WPTV:
"A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We were disappointed to see the actions of the carrier in the video. We take the customer's concerns very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience. The Postal Service is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again.
