World Cup 2018: Schedule and results

With so many teams, fixtures, groups and timings you would be forgiven to lose track of your favorite team's schedule.

Scroll for more content...

Fortunately, this handy guide will tell you all you need to know for the pending matches and results.

Remember to keep checking back for updates.

Schedule of matches (Kickoff times BST)

Thursday June 14

Group A: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Friday June 15

13:00 - Group A: Egypt vs. Uruguay

16:00 - Group B: Morocco vs. Iran

19:00 - Group B: Portugal vs. Spain

Saturday June 16

11:00 - Group C: France vs. Australia

14:00 - Group D: Argentina vs. Iceland

17:00 - Group C: Peru vs. Denmark

20:00 - Group D: Croatia vs. Nigeria

Sunday June 17

13:00 - Group E: Costa Rica vs. Serbia

16:00 - Group F: Germany vs. Mexico

19:00 - Group E: Brazil vs. Switzerland

Monday June 18

13:00 - Group F: Sweden vs. South Korea

16:00 - Group G: Belgium vs. Panama

19:00 - Group G: Tunisia vs. England

Tuesday June 19

13:00 - Group H: Colombia vs. Japan

16:00 - Group H: Poland vs. Senegal

19:00 - Group A: Russia vs. Egypt

Wednesday June 20

13:00 - Group B: Portugal vs. Morocco

16:00 - Group A: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia

19:00 - Group B: Iran vs. Spain

Thursday June 21

13:00 - Group C: Denmark vs. Australia

16:00 - Group C: France vs. Peru

19:00 - Group D: Argentina vs. Croatia

Friday June 22

13:00 - Group E: Brazil vs. Costa Rica

16:00 - Group D: Nigeria vs. Iceland

19:00 - Group E: Serbia vs. Switzerland

Saturday June 23

13:00 - Group G: Belgium vs. Tunisia

16:00 - Group F: South Korea vs. Mexico

19:00 - Group F: Germany vs. Sweden

Sunday June 24

13:00 - Group G: England vs. Panama

16:00 - Group H: Japan vs. Senegal

19:00 - Group H: Poland vs. Colombia

Monday June 25

15:00 - Group A: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

15:00 - Group A: Uruguay vs. Russia

19:00 - Group B: Iran vs. Portugal

19:00 - Group B: Spain vs. Morocco

Tuesday June 26

15:00 - Group C: Australia vs. Peru

15:00 - Group C: Denmark vs. France

19:00 - Group D: Iceland vs. Croatia

19:00 - Group D: Nigeria vs. Argentina

Wednesday June 27

15:00 - Group F: South Korea vs. Germany

15:00 - Group F: Mexico vs. Sweden

19:00 - Group E: Serbia vs. Brazil

19:00 - Group E: Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

Thursday June 28

15:00 - Group H: Japan vs. Poland

15:00 - Group H: Senegal vs. Colombia

19:00 - Group G: England vs. Belgium

19:00 - Group G: Panama vs. Tunisia