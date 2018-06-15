Construction worker hit, killed by drunk driver

Michigan State Police say a construction worker was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver on I-75 in Detroit overnight.
According to police, the a GMC Terrain being driven by a woman was on northbound I-75 south of Warren Ave. when she ran off the road into a barreled off lane in an active construction zone. There was a truck and attenuator blocking the exit ramp lane to I-75.
Northbound I-75 opened at Warren Ave. in Detroit after nearly six hours of investigation.
MSP says just north of the block there were two workers hooking up a trailer to a Ford pickup on the right shoulder.
The woman, police say, struck the right front of the attenuator and then collided with the two workers and the Ford.
Police say her GMC then overturned and came to rest in the roadway. One of the construction workers died from injuries in the crash and the second received minor injuries.
According to police, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the female driver is in custody. The construction workers are not MDOT or Wayne County employees. They work for a private contracted company.
