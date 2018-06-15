Clear

Elementary school warns parents of possible tuberculosis exposure

Parents of Salem Elementary School were warned of a tuberculosis (TB) exposure on Wednesday.The school said th...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 1:01 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 1:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Parents of Salem Elementary School were warned of a tuberculosis (TB) exposure on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The school said the Virginia Department of Health reported a small number of students, staff and faculty may have been exposed to an individual with TB.

Although the risk of exposure no longer exists, the school notified families because they are working to be sure any individuals exposed are evaluated and treated if needed.

TB is a lung illness caused by a germ that is passed from person to person through the air when someone coughs, sneezes, etc.

The illness is not easy to catch and the school reminded parents that those who are exposed and infected but are not ill can't give TB to others.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Danger hot ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It