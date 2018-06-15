Clear

Dad helped suspect get away from deputies

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:47 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mobile County Sheriff's Office hunting an assault suspect, whose father helped him get away from deputies.

Jeremy Allen Weaver, 29, is wanted for assaulting a drug dealer in Citronelle last month. Deputies went to arrest him at his father's house in Chunchula, but the man distracted deputies long enough to allow Weaver to escape on foot. He hasn't been seen since.

Weaver's father was arrested for obstructing justice.

