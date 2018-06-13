Clear

Omaha woman finds black widow in grapes

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 8:39 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 8:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Omaha woman found a deadly spider in her grapes earlier this week, according to Fontenelle Forest.

According to a spokesperson, the woman found a black widow in her grapes, which were purchased at a grocery store in Central Omaha.

Black widows can be found anywhere in the world, but rarely bite and are "notoriously shy."

If one is found, it is best to not try to disturb it because it may agitate the spider and instead gently coax it into a jar and bring it outside.

