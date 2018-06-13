Clear

TFD rescues puppy from storm drain

Several Tulsa fire fighters rescued a puppy that was stuck in a storm drain.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 8:39 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 8:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Several Tulsa fire fighters rescued a puppy that was stuck in a storm drain.

TFD Ladd 22 B Platoon's James Smith climbed down the storm drain to rescue the trapped puppy.

And as you can see in the photos, the puppy was grateful and gave Smith kisses to show it thankful it was to be rescued.

