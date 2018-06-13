Mail truck in spotted with torn-off gas hose hanging from its tank

Somewhere in Fargo, a gas station is down a hose.

This, after a United States Postal Service mail carrier was photographed by Zack Dobbins, of Fargo, which shows a torn-off gas hose hanging from the gas tank of a mail truck.

Dobbins says he was driving with his fiancé to his parents house late Saturday afternoon, June 9, near the intersection of 40th Avenue and 42nd Street South in Fargo when he encountered the mail truck.

"I couldn't believe it," Dobbins said. "We were just laughing."

Dobbins said that since he was driving, he asked his fiancé if she could take a picture of the mail truck.

"Definitely something we've never seen before," Dobbins said.

It is not known which gas station the hose was torn off from. Any possible charges or consequences are not known at this time.

Perhaps the embarrassment of it all is punishment enough.