Somewhere in Fargo, a gas station is down a hose.
This, after a United States Postal Service mail carrier was photographed by Zack Dobbins, of Fargo, which shows a torn-off gas hose hanging from the gas tank of a mail truck.
Dobbins says he was driving with his fiancé to his parents house late Saturday afternoon, June 9, near the intersection of 40th Avenue and 42nd Street South in Fargo when he encountered the mail truck.
"I couldn't believe it," Dobbins said. "We were just laughing."
Dobbins said that since he was driving, he asked his fiancé if she could take a picture of the mail truck.
"Definitely something we've never seen before," Dobbins said.
It is not known which gas station the hose was torn off from. Any possible charges or consequences are not known at this time.
Perhaps the embarrassment of it all is punishment enough.
Related Content
- Mail truck in spotted with torn-off gas hose hanging from its tank
- Man fills up gas tank, only to find water
- Old fire hose can shut out school shooters
- USPS mail carrier hit and killed by own truck
- Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tank
- Texas police officers find $2 million worth of meth in a car's modified gas tank
- Experts warn topping off gas tank costs more in long run
- As the California wildfires consumed houses, five friends grabbed garden hoses and went to work
- Workers Install Tanks for Electric City Aquarium
- Trump touts economy as market tanks