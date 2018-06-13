Clear

Police officer catches boy who jumped from deadly fire

A Livermore Falls police officer is being credited with rescuing two boys from a burning home Tuesday night, police s...

A Livermore Falls police officer is being credited with rescuing two boys from a burning home Tuesday night, police said Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Main Street around 7 p.m. The house was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

An 11-year-old and a 14-year-old living in the home escaped by jumping from a second-floor window, according to Maine State Police. One of them was injured in the jump and was taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Vernon Stevens happened to see the fire before it was even reported to firefighters, Police Chief Ernest Steward, Jr. said Wednesday.

Stevens yelled for the boys to jump, catching the 14-year-old.

The 11-year-old jumped and hit a secondary roof, but is expected to be OK.

Sgt. Stevens suffered minor injuries as well. He has been with the department for nine years.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

