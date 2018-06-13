Clear

Judge blocks assault weapons ban before it takes effect

A judge ordered the village of Deerfield not to implement its planned prohibition of semi-automatic rifles today....

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 8:24 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 8:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A judge ordered the village of Deerfield not to implement its planned prohibition of semi-automatic rifles today.

Scroll for more content...

Village officials wrote the ban after the Parkland, Florida school massacre.

The Deerfield Village Board had unanimously approved the ordinance back in April. The ban was scheduled to take effect today, June 13.

But some Deerfield residents went to court, and said law-abiding gun owners shouldn't be punished.

Deerfield says it'll obey the judge's order, but it might appeal it.

The case will be back in court on July 20.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A very pleasant overnight and Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It