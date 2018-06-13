Scroll for more content...
Related Content
- URGENT - Trump's personal attorney splits with his own legal team
- Michael Cohen splits with his legal team
- Stormy Daniels' attorney accuses Trump legal team of 'thuggish behavior'
- Comey's legal team includes former US attorney Patrick Fitzgerald
- Trump adds TV pundit to legal team
- Joseph diGenova not joining Trump legal team
- Rudy Giuliani joins Trump's legal team
- Trump slams FBI for raid of his personal attorney's office
- URGENT - Supreme Court lets states legalize sports gambling
- Greitens legal team seeks indictment dismissal