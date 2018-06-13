URGENT - Trump's personal attorney splits with his own legal team

Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has split with the legal team that has shepherded him through a criminal investigation that included a high-profile FBI raid, a source familiar with the change said Wednesday. The split could signal a shift in legal strategy and comes amid mounting pressure on Cohen as criminal charges could become likely. The source said Cohen had not yet met with prosecutors to speak about a potential deal, and it's unclear whether either side is seeking one.