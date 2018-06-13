Clear

Police: Good Samaritans pull driver from fiery, mangled wreck in Glendale, AZ

A driver has good Samaritans to thank for saving his life after pulling him from a fiery, mangled wreck that left his...

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 8:27 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 8:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A driver has good Samaritans to thank for saving his life after pulling him from a fiery, mangled wreck that left his vehicle unrecognizable in Glendale late Tuesday night.

Scroll for more content...

The man was driving through the intersection of 55th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road when he lost control for an unknown reason and crashed into a traffic light.

The crash completely destroyed his vehicle and caused it to catch fire.

Luckily, good Samaritans near the crash were able to pull the driver out of the wreck before the fire, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police have not indicated if impairment or speed were a factor in the crash.

The intersection of 55th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road will be closed while police investigate the crash.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
A very pleasant overnight and Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It