Van Buren Man Charged In Death Of 2-Month-Old Daughter

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 5:06 AM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 5:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 19-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of his 2-month-old daughter, according to Detective Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department.

Tyler Buchanan, 19, notified police Tuesday morning at about 9 a.m. of a 2-month-old girl at 1112 Baldwin Street who wasn't breathing.

The baby was pronounced dead at Sparks Hospital in Van Buren.

Police said the baby had been deceased for several hours before they were contacted.

Buchanan is facing first-degree murder charges and was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center without bond.

