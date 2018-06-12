Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Western Montana firefighters in Colorado to help with fires

MISSOULA - Twenty firefighters from the Stevensville and Darby/Sula Ranger Districts, Bitterroot Helitack, and Trap...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 4:51 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

MISSOULA - Twenty firefighters from the Stevensville and Darby/Sula Ranger Districts, Bitterroot Helitack, and Trapper Creek Job Corps were sent to Colorado over the weekend to help with new fires there. They are expected to be gone for 14 days.

Scroll for more content...

The Bitterroot National Forest reports they have engines in the Southwest assisting other Forests with initial attack operations.

An engine from the West Fork is currently on the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico and an engine from Darby is on the Kaibab National Forest in Arizona.

Engines from Sula and Stevensville are helping out with the Soldier Canyon fire in New Mexico which is currently 1,300 acres and is 28% contained. The Bitterroot Hotshot Crew, based out of Darby is on the 416 Fire near Durango, Colorado which is currently over 22,000 acres in size and is 10%.

All these resources will return home in time for when things start to dry out here.

Bitterroot fire crews have responded to two small lightning fires on the Bitterroot National Forest. Both were from storms last week and both were suppressed at less than a 1/10th of an acre in size.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It