Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Window washer dies after falling 8 stories

A window washer died Tuesday after falling eight stories from a downtown building.San Diego police responded t...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 4:52 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A window washer died Tuesday after falling eight stories from a downtown building.

Scroll for more content...

San Diego police responded to a report of a person falling from a building at 1160 J Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the 61-year-old man was transported UC San Diego Medical Center as a trauma patient.

Authorities told 10News the man died from his injuries.

Details on what led to the man's fall were not immediately available.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It