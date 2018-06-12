Window washer dies after falling 8 stories

A window washer died Tuesday after falling eight stories from a downtown building.

San Diego police responded to a report of a person falling from a building at 1160 J Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Police said the 61-year-old man was transported UC San Diego Medical Center as a trauma patient.

Authorities told 10News the man died from his injuries.

Details on what led to the man's fall were not immediately available.