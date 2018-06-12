Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to San Marcos Middle School

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after sheriff's officials said he brought a gun to San Marcos Middle School Monday....

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after sheriff's officials said he brought a gun to San Marcos Middle School Monday.

Scroll for more content...

San Diego County sheriff's officials said deputies were called to the school Monday after a student told school administrators that a classmate had a gun in his backpack.

Sheriff's officials said the boy admitted to having an unloaded .22-caliber handgun in the bag.

Deputies arrested the boy and booked him into Juvenile Hall.

According to sheriff's officials, it doesn't appear that any threats were made against the school.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It