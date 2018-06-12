Colorado wildfire 15 percent contained

Two wildfires burning in southwestern Colorado continue to grow as firefighters struggle to gain the upper hand.

Scroll for more content...

The largest fire in the state, the 416 Fire north of Durango, was estimated to be about 23,378 acres in size as of Tuesday morning. Firefighters upped the containment level from 10 percent to 15 percent. More than 2,100 homes remain under evacuation notices and more than 900 firefighters are working on the fire.

The Burro fire, which is burning to the west of the 416 Fire, was an estimated 2,136 acres as of Tuesday morning. Firefighters said that fire is 0 percent contained.

As of Tuesday, the entire San Juan National Forest is closed due to persistent high fire danger in the region. Forestry officials made the decision to close all 2,800 square miles of forest to preserve natural resources and ensure public safety. The closure means no access is allowed, including on roads and trails and in wilderness areas, day use areas and campgrounds.

The forest will remain closed until the area receives enough rain to improve conditions.

Weather will continue to be a concern for fire crews. The forecast will remain warm and dry Tuesday and there's a possibility of afternoon storms later in the week.