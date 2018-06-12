Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Puppy rescued from cinder block wall

It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a sweet little puppy found herself in a tight spot.The curiou...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 4:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was Chandler firefighters to the rescue after a sweet little puppy found herself in a tight spot.

Scroll for more content...

The curious puppy, named Bella, somehow managed to get her tiny head stuck in a cinderblock wall.

Firefighters were able to work together to free the cute German shepherd pup.

Bella is doing just fine, and is happy to be snugly back in her owner's arms.

Thanks to our firefighters who keep us ALL safe in these dog days of summer.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It