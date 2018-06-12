300,000 gallons of raw sewage spilling near river

Clear
Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 4:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Many who live near the Huron River in Ann Arbor are now furious over 300,000 gallons of raw sewage backing up near Dow Prairie.

The area is home to many nature lovers who routinely fish, swim and kayak.

Police tape is now being used to block off certain sections, where backups are believed to have caused issues. Also, a message on the city's website warns that the overflow has required cleanup since Sunday morning.

Citizens first alerted city crews after noticing a manhole near the U of M Arboretum backing up.

Workers have since discovered 3,000 feet of rope and an uninflated sewer plug were to blame, as the result of a contractor's mistake.

Cleanup efforts will continue through Tuesday, and we've learned the MDEQ has been notified.

So far, no reports of illness and the city does plan to recover damages for cleanup expenses.

