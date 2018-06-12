Clear
Driver struck, killed a bear on interstate

Akron police have confirmed a bear was struck and killed by a car on I-77 northbound Tuesday morning.

The bear was hit and killed near Vernon Odom Boulevard in Akron around 5:17 a.m.

The scene was cleared shortly after and traffic resumed back to normal, according to dispatch.

The bear is believed to have been a black bear weighing around 400 pounds, according to authorities.

The bear was hit by two separate drivers, according to authorities.

Akron police said the bear was tagged and came from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Police have confirmed that the same bear spotted over the weekend in Wadsworth and Norton was the same bear hit and killed on I-77.

Last month, a driver was driving back from West Virginia on the Ohio Turnpike near State Route 5 in Warren when he hit and killed a black bear that darted across the Ohio Turnpike.

