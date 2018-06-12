A United States Border Patrol agent was shot in Arizona on Tuesday morning.
Scroll for more content...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, the agent was involved in an incident around 4:30 a.m. in an area south of Arivaca, Ariz. Arivaca is located northwest of Nogales, Ariz.
The agent was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the severity of injuries.
Several people were taken into custody in the area after the shooting, officials say.
No further information has been released. FBI and CBP officials are jointly investigating.
Related Content
- Arizona Border Patrol agent shot
- Border Patrol Agent's death remains a mystery
- Border patrol agent's death still a mystery
- Panel erupts over Border Patrol agent protocol
- FBI eyes brothers in possible attack on Border Patrol agents
- Border Patrol agent's mysterious death came from head injuries
- Border Patrol agent kills undocumented woman in Texas
- Funeral service for Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez held in Texas
- The dueling accounts of how a border patrol agent may have died
- No known evidence of assault in Border Patrol agent death, despite official-statements