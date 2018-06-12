Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Childish Gambino surprises Chicago students with performance

Students in Chicago can thank hometown star Chance the Rapper for a mini Childish Gambino concert.Gambino, the...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 4:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Students in Chicago can thank hometown star Chance the Rapper for a mini Childish Gambino concert.

Gambino, the rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover, showed up Monday for Chance's Open Mike event for high school students in the Windy City.

The rapper co-hosted the event with Malcolm London.

London tweeted video of Chance on stage talking to an audience of youth gathered at the Harold Washington Library Center.

"My next guest needs no introduction," Chance says before the opening of Gambino's hit song "This Is America."

Attendees rushed the stage as Gambino appeared and began dancing and rapping.

Chance the Rapper and Gambino are longtime friends.

Gambino has been riding high with his hit single that spurred a viral video.

'This Is America': The Childish Gambino video explained

On the acting side, Glover's FX series, "Atlanta," was recently renewed for a third season.

Childish Gambino performs at Chance the Rapper's Open Mike event

Chance is a longtime friend of Gambino's, rap alter ego of actor Donald Glover

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It