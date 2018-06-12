After his expletive-laden rant about Trump, Robert De Niro apologizes - to Canadians

A day after he took a swipe at President Donald Trump, Robert De Niro has apologized -- not to the commander-in-chief but for him.

The actor was in Toronto Monday for the groundbreaking of the Canadian Nobu restaurant, which he was launching alongside celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

During his remarks, De Niro said,

"I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behavior of my president.

"It's a disgrace. And I apologize to [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G7. It's disgusting."

Trump was criticized for what some viewed as an attack on Canada, one of America's strongest allies, after the summit.

"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around," Trump tweeted after the summit. "Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"

On Sunday, De Niro was bleeped at the Tony Awards when he dropped some f-bombs about President Donald Trump while introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen.

"First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump,'" De Niro said. "It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump.'"

The crowd gathered at New York's Radio City Music Hall cheered his remarks.

In Toronto, the audience laughed and clapped.