Police: Man charged with threatening woman with a machete in grocery store parking lot

A man faces several charges after investigators say he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a machete in the parking lot of the BI-LO grocery store in Waynesville.

Shaun Conard is charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a stolen vehicle, among other charges.

The BI-LO manager said he witnessed the incident around 6:30 a.m. Monday and called the police.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Conard is scheduled to be back in court June 27.