Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

URGENT - Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

(CNN) -- US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweet...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 11:22 AM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 11:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
Scroll for more content...
(CNN) -- US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweeted as he arrived for his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted, 25 minutes before he was set to meet with Kim for the first time. Kudlow, 70, was not traveling with the US President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the United States from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere. Kudlow's heart attack came less than three months after Trump tapped the former CNBC host and commentator to chair the White House's National Economic Council.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It