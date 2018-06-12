Four paramedics working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital on Monday with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said the paramedics were using a generator to power the RV they were staying in.
One of the paramedics woke up and stumbled out of the RV and got help for the others.
Three of the paramedics were airlifted to a hospital and the fourth was taken to a Manchester hospital.
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said 32 Bonnaroo attendees required being taken to a local hospital by ambulance and five were flown to a hospital during the four-day festival. One person died during the festival.
Related Content
- Four hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Bonnaroo
- Bonnaroo 2018 lineup announced
- Family of 4 found dead in cabin due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning west of Flagstaff
- Lineup revealed for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- NYT: More than 2 dozen people killed by carbon monoxide after leaving on their keyless cars
- Carbon monoxide suspected cause of couple's boating death on Lake Lanier
- Factory potentially causing lead poisoning
- Yulia Skripal, poisoned daughter of ex-Russian spy, discharged from hospital
- Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal discharged from Salisbury hospital after poisoning
- Family: Dogs poisoned in Phoenix neighborhood