Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Four hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Bonnaroo

Four paramedics working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital on Monday with possible carb...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 11:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four paramedics working at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival were taken to a hospital on Monday with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Scroll for more content...

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said the paramedics were using a generator to power the RV they were staying in.

One of the paramedics woke up and stumbled out of the RV and got help for the others.

Three of the paramedics were airlifted to a hospital and the fourth was taken to a Manchester hospital.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said 32 Bonnaroo attendees required being taken to a local hospital by ambulance and five were flown to a hospital during the four-day festival. One person died during the festival.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Continued showers and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It