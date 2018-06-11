Clear
Employees discover man hiding in CVS attic after several store items went missing

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 5:57 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 5:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Employees and Bakersfield Police made a shocking discovery at a CVS store in Northwest Bakersfield.

A homeless man got stuck in an attic crawl space used for storage at the CVS located on Coffee and Hageman roads.

BPD officers were called out to the store Friday around 5:30 p.m. after employees noticed items from the store had gone missing.

Police searched the store and discovered the man hiding out in an attic area located near the front of the store.

Bakersfield Fire crews were the called out to bring the man a ladder, so that he could get down.

The man was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

His identity has not yet been released.

