Teen discovers possible fix to Flint water crisis

It's been four years since the Flint Water Emergency began.

Scroll for more content...

While the lead levels have gone down tremendously, no one knows when Flint residents will be given the all clear to drink tap water without a filter.

However, a metro-Detroit teen may have discovered a possible solution to get clean water.

18 year old Michal Ruprecht is a chemistry wiz, who researched "green chemistry" while at Grosse Pointe North High School.

Through his experimenting, he found what some believe could be a possible solution to Flint's water crisis by creating a ligand.

He says a ligand is a molecule that attaches to other molecules. Ruprecht describes it like an arm claw that goes in and removes bad things from the tainted water.

The work is still in the early stages, and more short and long term testing needs to be done, but Ruprecht is hopeful that one day his formula could be used to restore water quality in not only Flint, but other communities that have questions about their drinking water.

He presented his findings at a regional American Chemical Society meeting.

He was the only high schooler at the conference. He'll also present his finding in Boston this summer, at the American Chemical Society's national meeting in August.