Cheetah dies unexpectedly at Kansas City Zoo

A cheetah at the Kansas City Zoo died unexpectedly Sunday, the zoo said Monday afternoon on its Facebook page.

Drogon and his two cheetah brothers, Viserion and Rhaegal, were born in Texas in 2015 and came to Kansas City in 2017.

The zoo said the cause of death hasn't been determined. A necropsy was performed on Drogon, but those results could take a month or more to come in.

The zoo asked followers to keep staff members in their thoughts after the loss.