Gun store hosts 'Train a Teacher Day'

Teachers, administrators and school board members across the county were invited to attend a free gun training event Sunday in Bay Park.

The Second Amendment political action committee San Diego County Gun Owners and retailer Discount Gun Mart co-hosted the complimentary training sessions, which covered gun "safety, proficiency and familiarity." Course topics included the legal requirements for purchasing a firearm, differences between assault rifles and sporting rifles, "gun-free zones," and weapon-specific courses on small handguns and defensive shotguns.

"The overall purpose is to give back to those who care and educate our children," said SDCGO's Wendy Hauffen. "This event will teach our teachers about safety, defensive strategies and awareness, and answer any questions educators may have about safe and responsible firearms ownership."

Ron Marcus, with San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, told FOX 5 that the group does not oppose the training event itself, because teachers have a right to go if they choose. However, the organization does not believe teachers or staff should be armed on campus.

"Arming teachers in school does not make schools safer. We think it does the opposite. We think it increases the potential for people to be injured," Marcus said. "We want to look at other measures including keeping people that shouldn't be having guns from having those guns, and also being more aware of people that may be going through emotional crisis, and working with them before they get to a point where they might consider doing something with a gun."

San Diego County Gun Owners say they plan on hosting more teacher training days, with the next one likely scheduled for sometime in October.