Firefighter injured, falls from second to first floor during blaze in downtown Atlanta

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 5:47 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Crews are currently trying to extinguish a blaze that has injured a firefighter and spread to multiple floors of a building in downtown Atlanta.

The fire at the building on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue near Bell Street has sent smoke billowing into the sky that can be seen for miles.

It is unclear what ignited the fire.

The firefighter was injured after falling from the second floor to the first floor of the structure. He was rescued and taken to the hospital where he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Auburn Avenue is currently closed between Fort Street and Piedmont Avenue as crews put out hot spots. No word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Continued showers and occasional storms.
