Missing woman believed to be with convicted murderer

The Moberly Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman that could be with a convicted murderer.

Lisa Ross, 42, was last seen about 1 p.m. Sunday near the 500 block of South Fifth Street.

Ross was last seen traveling in a gold Chrysler passenger car, possibly a Chrysler 300, and has not been heard from since.

Police say Ross has an order of protection against Stephen Thorp and may be with him.

They say Thorp, 55, has been involved in several domestic incidents involving Ross and is on probation for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Ross is described as 5-foot and 9-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of cherries on her lower back. Authorities say she was wearing a white tank top with light blue tie-dye, pearl earrings, white shorts and brown leather sandals.

Thorp is described as 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds. Authorities say he is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ross, Thorp or the vehicle is asked to call 911.