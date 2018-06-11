Kim Jong Un goes for surprise nighttime walk ahead of summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un went for a surprise stroll in Singapore on Monday night, just hours before he was due to take part in a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump.

Surrounded by a phalanx of bodyguards, his face lit up occasionally by the flashes from cameras, Kim was seen taking in the sights and sounds of the city-state as he walked along a downtown street.

Earlier in the evening, Kim's motorcade was spotted departing the St. Regis Hotel, where the leader is staying during the highly-anticipated summit.

His late-night destination appeared to be another luxury hotel on the island: the Marina Bay Sands -- a 55-floor hotel and entertainment mecca with an infinity pool, lookout point, and the Ce La Vi bar and restaurant on the rooftop.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted a selfie with Kim on the surprise walkabout late Monday.

The tweet showed Balakrishnan, Kim and Singapore's Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung smiling broadly at the camera along with the caption: "#jalanjalan #guesswhere?"

"Jalan-jalan" means "taking a walk" in Malay.

The walkabout occurred just 11 hours before Kim's potentially world-changing day of diplomacy, when he will become the first-ever North Korean leader to meet with a sitting US President.

Trump and Kim will meet Tuesday morning at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island at 9:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. ET on Monday).

Following an on-camera greeting, the pair will begin the summit with a one-on-one meeting with only their translators, according to a senior Trump administration official.