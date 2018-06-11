Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

84-year-old man shot by intruders shoots back

An 84-year-old man told a 911 dispatcher he would be fine after being wounded in a shootout with home invaders Sunday...

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:15 AM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An 84-year-old man told a 911 dispatcher he would be fine after being wounded in a shootout with home invaders Sunday night.

Scroll for more content...

"I'm not hurting real bad," the victim said in his call.

ADVERTISING

The victim was shot in his side after two men broke into the rear door of his home on Sampson Lane in Silverton about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The victim said he shot at the intruders but he didn't know if he hit them.

"I got a couple holes in the wall," the victim said dryly.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His condition was not known.

The victim's 17-year-old grandson was at home when the intruders kicked in the door. The teen called 911 and said he crawled out on the roof to escape the gunfire.

The intruders fled and a K-9 search did not turn up any suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Continued showers and occasional storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It