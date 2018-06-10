Clear
Actor Jackson Odell found dead at 20

Actor Jackson Odell, 20, was found unresponsive at a home in Tarzana, California on Friday, June 8, the LA County Medical Examiner's Office said.

An autopsy has not been performed, the office said.

Odell played Ari Caldwell on the TV sitcom "The Goldbergs," according to IMDB.com, and played Ted Durkas on two episodes of "Modern Family."

"He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul," Odell's famly said Sunday on Twitter. "He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well."

