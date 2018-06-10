Clear
Promposal vandalizes a national monument

It's not often a "promposal" can lead to prison, but that could be the result of a proposal made using the Colorado N...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 9:44 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 9:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's not often a "promposal" can lead to prison, but that could be the result of a proposal made using the Colorado National Monument.

An invitation to prom and two other comments were found spray-painted onto the side of the monument in late May by a person who lives near the monument. The vandalism could be punishable by three to six months in prison and a fine of up to $500.

A Saturday post on the monument's Facebook page seeks tips on who sprayed the graffiti.

Ranger Frank Hayde, a representative for the monument, said, "We've actually had some pretty decent success in solving these cases. Obviously, not all these cases can be solved, but sometimes through tips and other means we're able to do so."

The hope is that the perpetrator will come forward on their own, he said.

"If this person, who might very well be a young person, were to come forward, we might be much more lenient," Hayde said. "What better way to impress your date than to show that you're the type of person who will take responsibility for their actions?"

High schoolers often come up with elaborate or out-of-the-ordinary ways to ask their dates to the dance, but Hayde said this promposal went too far.

"National Parks are romantic places, but these types of promposals are completely unacceptable and they are something that we take very seriously and that we will always investigate and prosecute."

The National Park Service is investigating how to best remove the graffiti, but first needs to determine if any cultural items, such as historic works of art, were damaged by the message.

The offense is punishable by up to six months in prison

The National Park Service is seeking tips to find the culprit

