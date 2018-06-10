Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

1 dead, 1 injured in house explosion

A house explosion in a suburban neighborhood of Cleveland left one person dead and another critically injured, Cleveland Fire officials said.

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 9:36 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 9:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

A house explosion in a suburban neighborhood of Cleveland left one person dead and another critically injured, Cleveland Fire officials said.

Photos of the explosion's aftermath from Cleveland Fire show a stunning scene of destruction, with debris thrown all about the area. Several neighboring houses also suffered damage in the incident, as the explosion knocked down walls and blew out windows.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said the original call was for "wires down" and that EMS and the fire department were notified and were responding.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Occasional storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It