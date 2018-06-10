Former MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Scottsdale enters plea deal

A man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after a night of partying in Scottsdale in 2016 has entered a guilty plea.

Scroll for more content...

On Thursday, Rodolfo Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, a class 2 felony, and four counts of attempted sexual assault, all class 3 felonies.

Police say back in September of 2016, the victim had been drinking with a female friend in the Scottsdale Entertainment District and was unable to walk on her own.

The friend left the 22-year-old woman passed out in a parking north of the Galleria so she could get her car, according to police. When the friend came back, the victim was gone.

Police said Ramirez, 28 at the time, picked up the unconscious woman and carried her away to a parking garage where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police she had been out with a friend drinking, and that her next memory was waking up to find a man sexually assaulting her.

The victim says she blacked out again, then woke in an unfamiliar apartment, naked from the waist down. She told police her phone and flip-flops were missing.

Later that morning, Ramirez drove the victim to an intersection in Tempe and dropped her off, police said.

He was later arrested and booked on two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse.

According to the police report, surveillance video showed Ramirez picking up the victim the night before in the Scottsdale Entertainment District and carrying her away. The video shows the victim to appear "incapacitated" and that she appeared to be "a dead weight" in his arms as he carried her into a parking garage.

Police say the suspect initially denied ever meeting the victim, but later admitted meeting her, and told police "the victim told him she wanted to have sex with him," according to the police report. He also later admitted to police that they had sex.

Ramirez also told police that the "next morning she told him she was 17 years old and had a fake ID to get into bars," according to the police report. A police report lists the victim actual age as 22 years old.

According to the police report, Ramirez told police "he made a mistake and was not a bad guy," and also wrote an apology letter to the victim.

A former MMA fighter, Ramirez was also an employee of the Hotel Valley Ho and was recently separated from his wife.

His sentencing is set for July 10.